Hillary Clinton slams 'cruelty' of Arizona abortion law in interview with emotional Kelly Clarkson

Hillary Clinton reacted to a recent ruling in Arizona, which bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, calling it "cruelty" during an interview with Kelly Clarkson and encouraging Americans to vote in a way that would "make life better" for the largest number of people.

"I feared it would happen but I hoped it wouldn't happen. Now here we are in the middle of this very difficult period for women in about half the states in our country, who cannot get the care that they need. And the old law in Arizona is without exceptions and the danger to women's lives as well as to our right to make our own decisions about our bodies and ourselves is so profound," Clinton said during the interview with Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Clinton said there was another element to it, and argued there was a "cruelty to it." The Arizona Supreme Court issued a ruling on Tuesday that says the state can enforce a 160-year-old, pre-statehood law that outlaws abortions in nearly all circumstances and criminalizes abortions.

"There's a cruelty toward women, towards women's lives," she said.

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS TO MOVE ON FROM BIDEN'S AGE: ‘LET’S GO AHEAD AND ACCEPT THE REALITY' THAT HE'S OLD

The pop singer and talk show host said it was "just insane," while Clinton said it was "horrifying in every way."

Clarkson agreed with Clinton, and said there was a lot of "voter apathy" going on and said, "that is why things like this are happening."

Clinton also addressed those who Clarkson says feel powerless and "exhausted" by the prospect of voting and their choices.

"I have so many different random types of people in my life that have so many different ways of thinking, about politics, faith, everything. And all of it is fine, but it's one of those things, what I'm hearing from everyone, is that they're just exhausted and they feel powerless, and even if I do vote, what does it matter?" Clarkson said.

Clinton argued people need to vote in a way that is going to "make life better for the maximum number of people."

"And not be trying to impose your views on the rest of us, so whatever you care about, voting is your superpower and it may not seem like it, but it really is," Clinton said.

An emotional Clarkson at one point appeared to tear up during the segment while discussing her own pregnancies, which she said both hospitalized her at various points.

The former Democratic presidential nominee recently knocked voters who were frustrated by a rematch between Donald Trump and President Biden during a late-night interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Clinton was asked by Fallon what she'd say to voters "upset that those are the two choices."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Get over yourself. Those are the two choices," Clinton responded, Fox News Digital reported.

"One is old, and effective, and compassionate, has a heart and really cares about people. And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies," Clinton said. "I don't understand why this is even a hard choice."

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn and Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.