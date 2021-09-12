Herschel Walker says he's running for GA Senate to bring 'integrity, honesty' back to government

Herschel Walker, Trump-endorsed Senate candidate in Georgia, explained during an interview on "Sunday Morning Futures" his platform is based on bringing integrity and trust back into the Peach State and the nation as a whole. He continued by emphasizing the need for border security, school choice, and law and order, while also slamming the left for promoting separation within the political climate as the race for the 2022 midterms heats up.

HERSCHEL WALKER: Well I think the main platform is bring some integrity and bring some honesty bite to this to this country- to the state of Georgia. I believe in the goals that should be goals that everyone believes in and that everyone should have: law and order for all people, not just for certain people, but for all people. I believe in supporting our military, which is what we should do. I believe in border control. We have to have border control. Those are the things that we should all be believing in, not just certain groups. I believe in school choice. I think everyone should have school choice education for our kids. And those are common things that everyone should be believing in. But it seems like the left doesn't believe in that. They believe in separation, and that's something I do not believe in. I don't believe in separation. I think the reason this country is the greatest country in the world is because there are so many great minds put together and you don't have just one or two classes like you have in a lot of other countries- the rich and the poor. You have people that have the freedom to go out and work and make the American dream come true. That's what I believe in, and it's helping people to get that done.

