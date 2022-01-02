Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Herschel Walker: No one 'trusts' Biden; says he's running for Senate to restore trust in America

Herschel Walker slams Biden over Americans' lack of trust in his presidency

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Herschel Walker: No one trusts the Biden administration Video

Herschel Walker: No one trusts the Biden administration

Republican candidate for Georgia Senate Herschel Walker weighs in on Biden’s biggest failures as president.

ACTIVISTS DEMAND ACTION FROM BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, PUSH FOR DECLARATION OF NATIONAL EMERGENCY

HERSCHEL WALKER: I don't think anyone really trusts this administration. You know, right now with this new variant coming out, and you know, I think the biggest problem now is, you know, we're not energy independent… And you talked about the chicken business a few minutes ago. Well, I'm in that business and the supply line is going down. Your price of everything is going up, and you know, you look what he did in Afghanistan and no one wants to talk about that anymore. But do the military trust in him, do all the police trust in their people that lead in their cities? … Where is the trust in the administration anymore? That's the reason I'm running for this Senate seat, because I want to bring some trust back to this country - the greatest country in the world.

READ MORE FROM FOX NEWS


WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Herschel Walker calls to ‘Build Back Trust’ Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.