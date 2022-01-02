Herschel Walker: No one 'trusts' Biden; says he's running for Senate to restore trust in America

ACTIVISTS DEMAND ACTION FROM BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, PUSH FOR DECLARATION OF NATIONAL EMERGENCY

HERSCHEL WALKER: I don't think anyone really trusts this administration. You know, right now with this new variant coming out, and you know, I think the biggest problem now is, you know, we're not energy independent… And you talked about the chicken business a few minutes ago. Well, I'm in that business and the supply line is going down. Your price of everything is going up, and you know, you look what he did in Afghanistan and no one wants to talk about that anymore. But do the military trust in him, do all the police trust in their people that lead in their cities? … Where is the trust in the administration anymore? That's the reason I'm running for this Senate seat, because I want to bring some trust back to this country - the greatest country in the world.

READ MORE FROM FOX NEWS



WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: