MSNBC's Chris Hayes astonished at Biden's 'truly staggering' progressive agenda

MSNBC host Chris Hayes fawned over the scope of President Biden’s progressive agenda after he delivered his first address to Congress this week, calling it "staggering."

"You know, something I noticed. That across the ideological spectrum, in a sort of surprising way, there’s agreement about President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress last night," the MSNBC host said Thursday.

"You've got lots of folks on the left and a lot of folks on the right that both agree that the scope and ambition of the domestic agenda Biden laid out was truly staggering."

Hayes' comment marks another example of the media acknowledging Biden's far-reaching agenda, in spite of his repeated portrayal in the press as a deal-making moderate.

Biden has proposed trillions of dollars in new spending to address climate change and an evolving defintion of "infrastructure," formed a commission to discuss possibly packing the Supreme Court, and injected himself in such cultural matters as the Derek Chauvin murder trial before the verdict and Major League Baseball's widely panned decision to move its All-Star Game.

"His ambitious plans, if passed, could make him a transformational figure in American history," the New York Times reported about the speech.

Members of the media showered Biden with praise for his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday night.

"Hearing it all laid out, it's pretty astonishing how much has tangibly changed in Americans' lives in the first 100 days of this presidency," Time correspondent Charlotte Alter reacted. "More than a million new jobs. $1400 checks. And most importantly, vaccines now available to every American."

Liberal CNN White House correspondent John Harwood also praised the remarks.

"Veterans, single moms, poor kids, those suddenly without jobs and health care, Biden grounding his speech in plain, non-political, non-ideological language invoking the people he wants to help," Harwood live-tweeted the speech.

"Much different rhetorical style from recent predecessors," Harwood later wrote, "no showmanship, poetry, lyricism, lip-biting emotion direct, conversational, under-stated."

Hayes claimed that Biden’s first 100 days were "impressive," pointing to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that provided stimulus checks to Americans, although much of the package is concerned with non-coronavirus matters.

"And all that would come on the heels of the accomplishments of his first 100 days, which are just impressive," Hayes said.

Hayes went on to say, "I mean, there’s no other way to see it. Huge Covid relief package, the massively successful vaccination effort, one of the best in the world after the U.S. has been an international laggard. More than 1 million jobs gained in the first 100 days, more than any other president in history."