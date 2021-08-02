Sen. Hawley slams Biden's 'fear and intimidation' campaign: 'It's a failure of leadership'

Sen. Josh Hawley R-Missouri, ripped President Biden's attempts at using a "fear and intimidation" campaign to keep Americans in a "perpetual state of crisis" on Monday's "Fox News Primetime," claiming the White House wants to ultimately "centralize control and power over people's lives."

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: What we're seeing is Joe Biden and the left using a campaign of fear and intimidation in order to try to keep the country in a perpetual state of crisis and ultimately to centralize control and power over people's lives. It's just that simple. I mean, Joe Biden has got to stop forcing America to live in fear. It's time instead to talk about the end of this pandemic. The end is now in sight and how we're going to get there. But that's not what you hear from this White House. You have a constant drumbeat of fear-mongering. You have conflicting guidance. You've got conflicting statements. You've got demonizing people who don't agree with him or people who have concerns about this or that aspect of the pandemic. I mean, it's unbelievable. It's a failure of leadership. But the attempt to force this country to live in a perpetual state of fear is wrong. And it's not leadership.

The Missouri Republican also sounded off on the left's push for critical race theory in schools, calling the academic movement "false" and countering with his belief that school districts who receive "taxpayer funds" should be required to teach the American founding documents.

HAWLEY: We've got to be clear that critical race theory is false. It's just not true that this country was actually founded in 1619. It's not true that this country is systemically racist. It's not true that the Constitution was written and shot through with white supremacy. But you can't replace lies with nothing. You have to replace lies with the truth. And that's why I believe we ought to require every school district in America that gets taxpayer funds to teach our actual founding documents. I'm talking about the Bill of Rights, Constitution, Declaration of Independence. These are the documents that contain our founding principles. It's what unites us as Americans. It's what we love together as Americans. And that's why I believe we should say, hey, let's teach what's actually true to our kids, and that's how we go after these falsehoods.

