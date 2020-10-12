Kamala Harris has technical difficulties signing in to Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, had a tough time on Monday when she experienced technical issues while trying to remotely participate in Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearings.

Harris spoke over a loud echo as she asked, “Can you hear me?” She then began her opening remarks but was interrupted by Sen. Lindey Graham, R-S.C., who informed Harris that nobody could see her.

Graham then bought some time by congratulating Harris for being selected to serve as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate as the technical issues were attended to.

“There we go,” Graham eventually said.

“Can you see me now?” Harris responded as Graham informed her that everything was working and she could have the floor.

She asked again if Graham could see her and hear her

“I see you, I hear you, the floor is yours,” he responded.

“OK, I appreciate it, thank you Mr. Chairman,” Harris said.

Once technical issues were resolved, Harris began her opening statement by criticizing Graham for bringing “together more than 50 people to sit inside a room for hours while our nation faces a deadly airborne virus.”

“This committee has ignored commonsense requests to keep people safe—including not requiring testing for all members—despite a coronavirus outbreak among senators of this very committee,” Harris said, indirectly referencing Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who tested positive, and has since recovered, from the novel coronavirus. Lee attended the hearing in person on Monday.

The vice presidential nominee then said the hearing “should have been postponed” and called the decision to carry on as planned “reckless” and said it puts Capitol Hill officials, workers and aides “at risk.” Harris went on to slam the president and Senate Republicans for “jamming” Barrett through the Senate while Americans “are actually voting.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.