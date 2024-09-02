Harris team may be open to ‘new direction’ on Israel policy: Rep. Ro Khanna

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., claimed on Sunday that Vice President Kamala Harris' team has expressed interest in a "new direction" regarding the current U.S.-Israel policy.

During an appearance on "Meet the Press," Khanna said he has pushed Harris to enforce U.S. laws that stipulate America cannot offer unconditional aid to foreign allies.

"What she has – her team has expressed openness is to a new direction and look, anyone looking at this policy, you have hostages who still aren't released. You have a war that has lasted almost 11 months. You have over 40,000 people in Gaza dying. We need a new direction of policy to bring the war to an end," the California lawmaker said.

The Harris campaign did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment on Labor Day.

A Washington Post report published on Saturday suggested that Harris would likely conduct a full analysis of the current Israel policy.

The report, citing people familiar with Harris' thinking, said the vice president could be open to imposing new conditions on some aid to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the Biden administration to renew its plan to deliver weapons to Israel in June.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $404 million in new aid to Palestinians during a press conference in Jordan one week earlier. It brings the total amount of humanitarian aid sent by the U.S. into Gaza to more than $674 million since the conflict with Israel began, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development.

President Biden and Harris plan to meet in the White House Situation Room on Monday along with the U.S. hostage deal negotiating team after the murder of six hostages, including American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, by Hamas on Saturday.

The White House said the focus of the meeting is to discuss efforts to drive toward a deal that secures the release of the remaining hostages. The meeting is also closed to the press.

War has been raging in the Middle East since Oct. 7, when Hamas launched a series of attacks on Israel that killed over 1,100 people, sparking Israel to declare war soon afterward. An estimated 257 Israeli hostages were trapped in Gaza when the war first began, and 101 hostages are still in Gaza. Of the 101 remaining hostages, 66 are believed to be alive, four of whom are American citizens.

Fox News' Greg Wehner and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.