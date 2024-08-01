Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Harris' vetting team privately meets with Shapiro, Kelly ahead of veep announcement: report

Harris is expected to announce her running mate very soon

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
Vice President Kamala Harris' vetting team privately met with two top contenders to run alongside the presumptive Democratic nominee on the 2024 ticket, just days before a final decision is to be made on the vice presidential selection. 

Harris’ team reportedly met with both Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Politico reported Thursday, as the vetting process narrows the candidate field. 

Asked by Fox News Digital whether Harris' vetting team also met with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, another candidate being considered for the position, the campaign remained mum.

Josh Shapiro and Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (L) speak to the press while making a stop at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Penn., July 13, 2024. (Ryan Collerd)

While several candidates remain in the pool, Harris is expected to announce her running mate as soon as Monday.

The new pair will kick off a four-day, battleground state tour with their first campaign rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Shapiro, one of her leading candidates, hails from just outside of Philadelphia in Montgomery County. 

A vice presidential nominee has not been announced in their home state for the past several election cycles, giving rise to speculation that the Pennsylvania governor could be the favorite in the mix. 

Mark-Kelly,-Kamala-Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to swear in Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) with his wife, Gabrielle Giffords, in the old Senate chamber on Jan. 3, 2023 in Washington, D.C.  (Tasos Katopodis)

Also on Harris' shortlist for vice president are North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Ashley Etienne, a former Harris communications director, recently told NBC News that her bet is on Kelly for the position.

