Harris campaign targets different messages about Israel-Hamas war to Jewish, Arab-American voters

The Harris campaign is reportedly launching ads targeting Jewish and Arab-American voters with different messages regarding the ongoing war in the Middle East.

A report from CNN on Friday put a spotlight on Facebook ads from Vice President Kamala Harris last month appealing to Jewish voters in Pennsylvania.

"And let me be clear- I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself," Harris says in the Facebook ad, which had been taken from her DNC convention speech. "And I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival."

After an edit, Harris adds, "And know this: I will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend our forces and our interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists."

But, as CNN noted, the ad removed portions of Harris' speech acknowledging the "heartbreaking" "suffering" that has taken place in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign launched a separate ad, this one aimed at Arab-Americans in Michigan, expressing solidarity with civilians in Gaza.

"What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating," Harris says in the ad. "We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent."

In another speech featured in the same ad," Harris says, "Our common humanity compels us to act."

The video itself is captioned as "VP Harris has been working to end the suffering in Gaza."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

There has been a lot of attention in Michigan where Arab-Americans have expressed outrage over the Biden administration's handling of the Middle East and have threatened to withhold their support for the Democratic ticket. Meanwhile, former President Trump is hoping to make inroads with that key voting bloc, recently making a campaign stop in the highly Muslim-populated Michigan city of Dearborn.

Both campaigns are also vying to win over the significant Jewish population in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.