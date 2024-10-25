Harris campaign rally with Springsteen and Obama has 'echo' of 2016, CNN host says

CNN host Kasie Hunt pointed out the similarities between Hillary Clinton's final rally in 2016 and Vice President Kamala Harris' most recent rally on Thursday night.

Singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen, whom Harris called an "American icon" and who has been supporting Democratic presidential candidates for two decades, performed three songs during the rally. Other political stars, including former President Obama, also lent their support to Harris.

"With 11 days to go, I got to tell you, to this reporter, it feels a little familiar because I remember these scenes from 2016 when Hillary Clinton rallied in Philadelphia with Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen," Hunt said.

"That event was basically a victory rally that was held before all the votes were cast and we all know how it turned out," Hunt added.

"Now in 2024, despite all of that, the race is tied and the echo is unmistakable," Hunt said after showing a clip of Hillary Clinton telling CNN in a previous interview that she tried to warn the country about the danger of Trump in 2016.

"I think he’s more unhinged, more unstable," Clinton said of Trump during an interview with CNN host Kaitlan Collins that aired Thursday night. "I think you see that all the time in both his rallies and his kind of word-salad-after-word-salad speeches."

Springsteen spoke out in support of Harris at Thursday's campaign rally.

"Kamala Harris. She's running to be the 47th President of the United States. Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant," Springsteen said. "He does not understand this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American."

Also speaking at the vice president's rally in suburban Atlanta were actor, filmmaker and playwright Tyler Perry, film director, producer, screenwriter and actor Spike Lee, and actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Harris will reportedly be joined at a rally in Houston on Friday by star singer Beyoncé, whose hit song "Freedom" has been adopted by the vice president as her campaign trail anthem.

