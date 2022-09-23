Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Harold Ford Jr.: Everyone is entitled to their views and we certainly don't have to engage in violence

Harold Ford Jr. stresses the need to step back and reflect as the investigation in the murder of the 'Republican' teen unfolds

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Harold Ford Jr: We’ve descended to a very low place, need to lift ourselves up a little Video

Harold Ford Jr: We’ve descended to a very low place, need to lift ourselves up a little

‘The Five’ discusses the danger of political rhetoric and the latest details on the ‘Republican’ teen that was murdered in North Dakota.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harold Ford Jr. discusses with "The Five" the latest information surrounding the murder of the "Republican" teen in North Dakota and the danger of political rhetoric.

GREG GUTFELD: TO GET TOP DEMOCRATS TO CARE ABOUT CRIME, YOU ALMOST HAVE TO HAVE ELECTIONS EVERY MONTH

HAROLD FORD JR. First of all, all of our prayers go out to the deceased and the family, to that whole community, which is a very small community dealing with this. I think we should all let all these facts come out, and we may find even more out tomorrow or Monday or Tuesday on the show. The last thing is what troubles me is that this person had killed this young man, thought that somehow or another, his actions might be perceived differently if he said it was because of a political dispute. We, all of us around this table, have our views, people watching have their views. We may agree or disagree with one another, but can you said it well. Everyone's entitled to their views. We all again got to take a step back and understand we can like one another. We can argue with one another, we can disagree with one another. We can be wrong, we can be right. But we certainly don't have to engage in violence. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Jesse Watters: It’s a tender and fragile time right now Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.