Hannity slams Biden over mask 'masquerade': 'What kind of message is he sending?'

In his opening monologue on "Hannity" Friday, Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted the Biden administration for it's apparent mixed messaging on masks, asking why the President and First Lady continue wearing masks outside even though they both have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

HANNITY: Why is Mr. "Follow the Science" still wearing a mask? And what kind of message is he sending here? Does he want Americans to think the vaccines maybe have suspicious--they’re not as effective as they’ve been telling us? Does he want mask mandates, social distancing in perpetuity? Forever? How is any of this getting us back to normal life?

And get this, today after admitting that there is "not overwhelming evidence" that kids transmit COVID-19, Joe said America's schools "should probably all be open" by next fall. Why "probably" by next fall? Why not right now? Schools in Florida—just as a point—they have been open since last August. Clearly, Joe isn't following the science.

Masks, lock downs, living in fear it has now become a new political identity of the left.

