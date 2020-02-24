Hannity blasts 'Bolshevik' Bernie Sanders, says socialism results 'in nothing but suffering and carnage'

Sean Hannity focused his attention Monday night on Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders, admonishing him for his policies, his past, and his recent controversial positions.

"I always tell you every two years, every four years, what's the Democratic playbook against Republicans? Always centers around identity politics. Republicans are racist, sexist, misogynist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic," Hannity said on his television program. "They want dirty air [and] water. They want grandma and grandpa to eat dog food and cat food."

"But before they get to run those phony ads, well, they get to do to each other what they do to Republicans every two and four years," Hannity added.

Hannity brought up an article written in 1972 by the self-described democratic socialist wherein Sanders mused on what he called women's "rape fantasies."

"In a piece entitled 'Man-and-Woman,' Sanders writes about various 'rape fantasies,' [in] one section writing, 'A woman enjoys intercourse with her man as she's fantasizing about being raped by three men simultaneously,'" Hannity said. "Move over creepy Joe [Biden] and former Mayor [Mike] Bloomberg."

The host also hit Sanders for his comments defending Cuba and Fidel Castro, from this weekend's CBS News "60 Minutes" interview.

" [In] 1989, 'Bolshevik' Bernie, well, he visited communist Cuba where he was heaping praise on the Castro regime, praising their free health care, free education, free housing. And just this weekend, Sanders continued to praise Cuba's socialist dictatorship, lauding its literacy rate," Hannity said. "Wow. How can you be this disconnected?"

Sanders told interviewer Anderson Cooper that he was "very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba. But, you know, it's unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know, when Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program."

Hannity then slammed Sanders and Democrats for being sympathetic to socialism.

"They want to decide what you eat, what you say, where you live and how you make your living and how much you can make," Hannity said. "Sounds familiar? It should because this kind of all-powerful, centralized, socialist, statist government has been tried all over the world and it has resulted -- every single solitary time, without exception -- in nothing but suffering and carnage for the people they promised to help so much."