Hannity reacts to 'pro-stalker' Brian Stelter's criticism

Fox News host Sean Hannity responded to CNN's Brian Stelter's criticism of his show by reiterating that he is an opinion host, while Stelter claims to be a media reporter, but focuses most of his time on "stalking" Fox News.

Placing part of the blame on CNN's President Jeff Zucker, Hannity said, "Beginning in 2015 the network's president, we call him affectionately ‘Mr. Potato Head’ Jeff Zucker, well he cashed in on the left's anti-trump rage. As a result, facts and so-called journalism took a back seat as the anti-trump radical conspiracy theories, the hoaxes, the rumors, the smears dominate coverage."

Stelter used his weekend show, which has reportedly been bleeding ratings, to accuse Hannity of spewing "poison." Hannity punched back at Stelter saying that he must be offended by "truth."

"During his most recent show, Humpty was just apoplectic about my coverage of Joe Biden and his protectors in the media mob, and he had a bit of a meltdown over it," Hannity said. "His definition of poison must mean that I tell the truth, that his book and his show is a failure. Humpty not only claims to be the great arbiter of truth, but now according to him, he's also the arbiter of what are acceptable opinions. Any sentiment or adjective that offends him is poison!"

Stelter frequently criticizes Fox News hosts, specifically Hannity, despite his dismal ratings and extremely low book sales. Hannity assured his audience that the CNN host had no effect on how he would conduct his show.

"Mark my words pro-stalker Humpty will never police my rhetoric, my opinions," he said.