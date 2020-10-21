Hannity again urges Biden to come out of hiding: 'Just come outside. We'd be happy to hear from you'

For a second consecutive night, “Hannity” cameras staked out Joe Biden's Delaware home Wednesday as host Sean Hannity called on the Democratic nominee to answer questions stemming from son Hunter's overseas dealings.

“Joe is still nowhere to be found,” Hannity told his audience. “No rallies, no press conferences, no big events. Maybe a nice, leisurely breakfast, a couple of naps, hot cocoa, early dinner inside and maybe he's watching Hannity."

Later in his monologue, the host addressed Biden directly.

'Joe, the camera’s right there if you have anything you want to tell America,” Hannity said. “You've been very quiet for the last five days in the middle of an election. If you want to make a pitch to voters, if you're able to answer a couple of questions, not about what your favorite milkshake is, just come outside. We'd be happy to hear from you. Free any time.”

According to the Biden campaign, the former vice president has spent much of his time out of the spotlight prepping for Thursday night's debate with President Trump in Nashville, Tenn. However, some have accused Biden of trying to dodge questions raised by a series of New York Post reports last week.

In a recent interview with a local reporter, Biden referred to the scandal as a “last-ditch effort” by Trump’s campaign to “smear me and my family.”

“Joe is lying to America,” Hannity reacted. “At the very least, we know for a fact, zero-experience Hunter, his son, did use his father's name and office to rake in millions of dollars from sketchy foreign nationals.”

Key questions raised by this, the host went on, include: "Did he [Joe Biden] offer special access or special treatment or invitations to the White House or anywhere else to any of Hunter's sketchy international clients?” he asked. “Was U.S. foreign policy compromised?"