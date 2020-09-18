Hannity chides Kamala Harris for 'out of touch' joke about kids returning to school

Sean Hannity Thursday called Sen. Kamala Harris a “fake, out of touch, far-left swamp politician” for a joke she made about children returning to classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Thursday campaign event in Pennsylvania, the vice presidential hopeful said, “One of the biggest dilemmas for any of us as a parent is what to do about our kids in school – K-12, college all of that. And we all want them to go back to school,” she said while hysterically laughing in an apparent joke about parents needing a break after so many months being cooped up with their children. She added parents want kids to go back to school "safely."

“I don’t know what's so funny,” a dismayed Hannity said in his monologue. “Kids returning to school to get an education that they really can’t get in most big cities run by liberal Democrats for decades? Allowing parents to get back to work? I don’t see the funniness here.”

He suggested maybe Harris just doesn’t “know what it’s like to be on lockdown under one roof with kids unable to go to school and parents unable to go to work and Democrats withholding funding and playing politics with relief money.” He added that maybe she can relate and she is just a politician who will “do and say anything for power.”

Harris, 55, has two stepchildren she shares with her husband Doug Emhoff.

Hannity noted that while Harris supported coronavirus lockdowns she conversely supported protesters’ rights to be in the streets.

"She even promoted that bail fund used to get rioters out of jail. No one's asked her that question," he said.

Hannity also called Joe Biden a “moron” for a mixup during a virtual campaign event Thursday in which the former vice president wasn't sure it was his turn to speak. “Joe Biden wants to be the president of the United States, the hardest job in the world. He can’t even get through a Zoom call from his sofa in his own basement bunker without looking like a total moron," he bemoaned.

He said that everything Biden claimed in a Thursday CNN town hall he would do as president to combat the virus Trump has already done, including fast-tracking a vaccine that Trump said could be ready before the election. Some health experts are skeptical of that timetable, however.

“Joe Biden has been hiding in his basement during the Covid, asleep, more concerned about how China would view the United States for putting the travel ban in place in the first quarantine in 50 years," Hannity closed. "Why didn’t he make those decisions?”