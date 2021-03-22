Hannity calls out Biden administration for lack of transparency at the border

Fox News host Sean Hannity opened his show "Hannity" on Monday, blasting the Biden administration for it's lack of transparency on the immigration surge at the border, saying the administration wants Americans to believe the situation is under control, when in fact, it is not.

Biden's "immoral" cages are back. And now they’re worse than ever. Zero room for social distancing, not a lot of mask wearing. Some of these facilities are operating at well over 100%. Some at over 700% capacity. At one holding center migrant children are now taking turns sleeping with tinfoil blankets on the floor, many are not able to shower for days on end. The media is still unable to see the inside of the cargo shipping containers, you know the ones with the tiny windows with bars where they are dumping kids. Now, even fake news CNN is finally comparing these conditions to a prison cell.

According to the Biden administration, there's no crisis whatsoever, just like there were no riots over the summer. They want you to think that they have it totally under control. They do not. They want you to know that they're definitely not putting kids in cages. Doesn't look like it to us. And for some suspicious reason, they won't let any of us see the inside of any of these facilities. In fact, they won't let anyone in the media so much as speak to border enforcement officials. Those officials will get in trouble if they tell the media anything. They want all interview requests to go through Washington, D.C.

