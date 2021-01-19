Hannity blasts McConnell, 'spineless Republicans' joining Democrats' repudiation of Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's days in leadership will be numbered if he allows Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. a free hand to litigate President Trump's impeachment, Sean Hannity said Tuesday.

"In November, the president won more votes by far than any other Republican in the history of our great republic, nearly 75 million nationwide," the "Hannity" host told viewers. "Now soon-to-be Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and a handful of other long-serving establishment Republicans are trying to reassert control of the GOP, and their playbook is sadly all too predictable.

"Instead of picking up the mantle and promoting the president's bold America First agenda, they are cowering in fear, wilting under the pressure from the media mob, liberal Democrats, and Big Tech companies," he continued. "Many spineless Republicans are joining forces with their Democratic friends to repudiate all things Trump."

Earlier Tuesday, McConnell said in remarks on the Senate floor that the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, in which five people died, was "provoked" by the president and "other powerful people."

"So Mitch McConnell, I'm all ears," Hannity responded. "Tell the American people exactly what part of the president's speech that you thought was violent. Was it when he urged his followers to peacefully and patriotically march to the capitol so their voices could be heard?

"Do you like this 'snap impeachment' process? Do you feel it's thorough and fair and constitutional? Do you think it's just? And do you think you want to be validating what the House of Representatives rammed through in a week without even any knowledge of those people that apparently, we are discovering, were part of a plan that was well-orchestrated to entice people to do this and get involved in this themselves?"

Hannity concluded that McConnell "would have more credibility now, with his new eagerness to reestablish the Republican moderates and establishment wing of the party and repudiate President Trump if he were consistent. But ultimately, this is why Americans voted for Donald Trump and not 17 other establishment Republicans [in 2016]."

The host reminded viewers that "freedom is a fragile thing. It's never more than one generation away from extinction. This cannot, my fellow American citizens, happen on our watch. You know why? Because our children and our grandchildren deserve better, and Mitch McConnell, if you're not going to fight, we deserve better."