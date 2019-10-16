Hannity blasts Democrats and Republicans siding with them over Trump's Syria withdrawal

Sean Hannity blasted Democrats Wednesday night and Republicans siding with Democrats over President Trump's Syria withdrawal.

"What these lawmakers need to keep in mind... he promised to beat the living [beep noise] out of... [the] ISIS caliphate... He removed Obama's insane, ridiculous democratic rules of engagement that put handcuffs on our troops," Hannity said on his television program. "And guess what? He bombed the living daylights and beat back the entire caliphate in Syria of ISIS. That's a promise he made and a promise he kept."

ON SYRIA, TRUMP ACCUSES GRAHAM OF WANTING ‘TO STAY IN THE MIDDLE EAST FOR THE NEXT THOUSAND YEARS’

Hannity added, "And President Trump also promised to get the United States out of all foreign conflicts. We can't have endless wars. He ran on this. He got support for this."

House lawmakers, in a rare show of bipartisan support, on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a measure opposing President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria, a military decision that was followed by a Turkish assault on the region.

Hannity made the case against foreign conflicts blaming politicization at home for hurting American troops.

"America's wars are no longer fought to be won. Instead, eventually, they all get politicized right back here at home," Hannity said. "Dangerous restrictions are placed on how our brave men and women, our national treasure, our soldiers operate."

The host warned Republicans that Democrats don't care about what happens abroad and that they are also responsible for America becoming entangled in wars.

"Republicans, you need to keep something in mind here. Pelosi and her liberal friends, they don't care about what happens in the Middle East at all," Hannity said. "And how do we know that? They're the ones that helped start the wars and then when the going gets tough, they're the first people to politicize them and put handcuffs on our troops."

