‘Gutfeld!’ has best week ever as Fox News dominates CNN, MSNBC viewership

"Gutfeld!" had its best week ever and Fox News Channel dominated basic cable last week as Americans sought information and analysis on the FBI’s raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the new Democratic spending bill and other breaking news.

Fox News averaged 1.7 million total viewers from Aug. 8-14 to finish as the only basic cable network to surpass the 1 million viewer mark. Fox News also crushed the competition during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, averaging 2.7 million viewers to finish with a comfortable advantage in nightly viewers compared to runner-up MSNBC’s 1.5 million. It marked the 78th straight week that Fox News topped CNN and MSNBC in both measurables.

Fox News also won both categories among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 242,000 total demo viewers and 377,000 during primetime.

"Gutfeld!" averaged 2.4 million viewers to outdraw CBS’s "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," NBC’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and all other broadcast and cable late-night shows to finish the week as the most-watched late-night program in television. It was only the third time in the program’s history that it topped "Colbert" for an entire week.

"Gutfeld!" also topped all competition among the key demo.

Fox News aired 80 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the week, while CNN didn’t have any.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" was the most-watched program in cable news despite namesake host Tucker Carlson being on vacation. A series of guest hosts averaged 3.9 million viewers and 629,000 among the demo to win both categories.

Fox News also dominated cable news competition during the weekend, beating the networks combined among both total viewers and among the demo.

"Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" averaged 1.5 million viewers to finish as Saturday’s most-watched show, while "Life, Liberty & Levin" averaged 2.2 million to take the Sunday crown.

Fox News’ "MediaBuzz" averaged 1.5 million viewers and 176,000 among the demo to demolish CNN’s "Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter," which airs in the same 11 a.m. ET time slot.

Stelter’s program averaged a dismal 693,000 to lose to "MediaBuzz" by a staggering 118%. "Reliable Sources" also struggled among the demo, averaging only 68,000 viewers among the critical category for its third-lowest turnout of 2022. A variety of children’s programming, including "Peppa Pig," Mickey Mouse Clubhouse," "Bluey," "The Paw Patrol" and "Doc McStuffins" all outdrew Stelter among adults age 25-54.

FOX Business Network outdrew CNBC among business day viewers for the 13th straight week.