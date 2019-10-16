Greg Gutfeld and Juan Williams pick their Democratic presidential debate's winners and losers

"The Five" on Wednesday discussed Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate, laying out who they thought won -- and who didn't.

"I think the winners in my mind were Mayor Pete [Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.], Amy Klobuchar, kind of goofy but really sharp," Co-host Greg Gutfeld said. "And I disagree with almost everything he says but Bernie [Sanders, Vermont senator] showed that he's had the energy."

Co-host Juan Williams saw it differently, contending that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has clearly established herself as the frontrunner.

"The big takeaway is Elizabeth Warren takes the lead. Everybody's going after her. Everybody respects her. They had arguments on her grounds in terms of attacking her on health care," Williams said.

Williams also didn't see former Vice President Joe Biden, the longtime frontrunner, as a loser but didn't think he gained much ground.

"I think Biden was OK to flat for me, but I don't think he lost any ground," Williams added.

Williams also called Warren a "populist" and compared her to President Trump.

"I think Warren, though, is you know, I think this is where ... [she] comes out of this debate the winner. She is a populist. You know how Trump is a populist to the right. She's a populist on the left," Williams said. "And populism, we live in an age where populism sells. And I think she's doing a great job."

Co-host Emily Compagno later mentioned Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, as the night's loser "100 percent," prompting Gutfeld to disagree and label former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke and former Housing and Urban Development chief Julian Castro the night's losers.

"I would say that the loser was Castro who completely disappeared," Gutfeld said. "I think that also Beto was the loser."

