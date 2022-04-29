Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Griff Jenkins: Marine veteran is the first known U.S. citizen to die while fighting alongside Ukrainians

Jenkins said the veteran leaves behind his wife and son

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
US citizen killed in Russia-Ukraine war Video

US citizen killed in Russia-Ukraine war

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins has the latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins reported on the first U.S. citizen to die fighting alongside the Ukrainians on "Special Report."

GRIFF JENKINS: The war is entering day 66 here with missile strikes across the country as the White House urges Americans not to travel to Ukraine for any reason, but also offering sympathy for the Marine veteran killed on the battlefield. 

JEN PSAKI: We know a family is mourning, a wife is mourning and our hearts are with them.  

GRIFF JENKINS: 22-year-old Marine veteran Willy Cancel is the first known U.S. citizen to die while fighting alongside Ukrainians, leaving behind a wife and seven-month-old son. The Orange County, New York native was a corrections officer and working for a private military contracting company, according to his mother. Willy flew into Poland on March 12th and crossed into Ukraine the next day, unclear exactly how he died.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.