Greg Gutfeld says Hillary Clinton is missing a friend to talk her out of another White House run

"The Five" on Wednesday addressed the speculation that former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton could once again throw her hat in the ring to face President Trump in the 2020 election.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld said that what Clinton really needs is a friend to let her know just how bad an idea that is.

"What's missing here is friendship," Gutfeld said. "Friendship isn't somebody saying, 'Hey, whatever you do, I'm going to support you.' Friendship says, 'Are you nuts?'"

Clinton in recent weeks has privately stated she would enter the 2020 presidential race if she were certain she could win, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The story, titled “Anxious Democratic Establishment Asks, ‘Is There Anybody Else?’,” said about a half-dozen Democratic donors gathered in New York City questioned whether former front-runner Joe Biden could stand strong against Trump, citing Biden’s lackluster debate performance in Ohio last week.

Gutfeld pointed out the only way Clinton would run would be if the entire Democratic Party defers to her candidacy.

"The only way for her to do this is a massive orchestration by the party in which everybody has to stand down, right?" Gutfeld said. "She has to be ushered to the front of the line."

"It's not happening," Gutfeld added.

Co-host Jesse Watters pointed out the positives and negatives of a Clinton candidacy.

"She did win the popular vote. She could run against Trump's record and she wouldn't have a problem raising money, "Watters said. "But the other thing is she's still crooked. She matches up terribly against Donald Trump. And the rest of the party isn't really behind her."