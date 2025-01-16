Greenland's prime minister says Arctic island doesn’t want to be part of the US: 'Always be a strong partner'

Greenland's prime minister seemingly shut the door on President-elect Donald Trump's aspiration to acquire the autonomous Danish territory, saying Greenlanders don't want to be Americans or Danes.

"We want to be Greenlanders," said Múte Egede Thursday on "Special Report." "We will always be a part of NATO. We will always be a strong partner for [the] U.S. We are close neighbors. We have been incorporated in the last 80 years. And I think in the future, we have a lot to offer, to cooperate with. But we want to also be clear: We don't want to be Americans. We don't want to be a part of [the] U.S., but we want strong cooperation together with [the] U.S."

At a Mar-a-Lago news conference earlier this month, Trump said he wouldn’t rule out using military or economic pressure to obtain Greenland or the Panama Canal.

"We need them for economic security," he told reporters. The incoming 47th president views the Arctic island as vital to U.S. national security.

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan traveled to Nuuk, Greenland, in mid-January to speak with some residents who didn’t appear too keen on Trump’s plans.

"I would prefer to be with Denmark and not with the U.S.," said one man whose name was not provided.

"The United States used to be a place that was sort of admired here. And basically, all the goodwill that they used to have is almost gone now," said another man.

One Greenlander, Jørgen Boassen, who’s been a Trump supporter for years, explained that his homeland is both the "front door" to the United States and foreign adversaries like Russia and China.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked Egede if Greenlanders would vote for independence from Denmark if given the opportunity.

"Yeah, but it's up to the Greenlandic people to decide when we want to be independent. And I think it's important to see that if Greenland take[s] those steps, we will always be a part of the Western alliance and a strong partner for [the] U.S. because your security is our security," he replied.

The prime minister acknowledged the vast and rare earth minerals in Greenland, such as zinc, gold and uranium, and called for stronger partnerships with the United States and the European Union so the territory can diversify its economy and gain investments.

"We have a lot to offer. We have a lot to cooperate with. So we are ready to the – to the U.S. can come here and have some investment in our minerals," Egede added. He said currently there are no Chinese firms existing and operating in Greenland.