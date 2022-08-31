Gov. Noem rips Biden administration's 'hypocrisy' on vaccine mandate as unvaccinated migrants flood border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ripped Biden's "hypocrisy" on the vaccine mandate, accusing the the White House of applying a double standard as it pertains to unvaccinated migrants crossing the southern border. Noem joined "Fox & Friends," Wednesday, to discuss how the policy has affected the economy of her state while the migrant crisis rages on.

US SOUTHERN BORDER SAW NEARLY 200,000 MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS IN JULY AS BORDER CRISIS ROLLS ON

KRISTI NOEM: The hypocrisy is unbelievable to me. I've sent my National Guard to the border to help secure what's going down on down there. People are being walked across, facilitated by the federal government and helped to come into our country without any vaccination history or health checks. Meanwhile, at every other border from every other country, we're not letting them in because they haven't had their shots.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW: