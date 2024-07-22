Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Gov. Jared Polis blasts Trump as 'approaching 80,' can't 'get a sentence out,' after Biden drops out

Polis also said a question about him possibly being Kamala Harris' vice president was 'flattering'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Gov. Jared Polis takes aim at GOP running 'candidate approaching 80' Video

Gov. Jared Polis takes aim at GOP running 'candidate approaching 80'

Gov. Jared Polis took aim at former President Trump on Monday as the "candidate approaching 80," while sharing his excitement for Vice President Kamala Harris likely becoming the Democratic nominee.

Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., knocked former President Trump as the candidate "approaching 80," who "can barely get a sentence out," while discussing his support for Vice President Harris during an interview on CNN on Monday.

"The other side has a nominee that can barely get a sentence out. He’s approaching 80. He brings us back to the past. We have somebody who’s about the future of our country, who’s put criminals behind bars, who knows firsthand how to do the job. And, frankly, can identify with most Americans in a way that President Trump just never could," the governor said.

President Biden, 81, endorsed Harris to replace him at the top of the Democratic ticket on Sunday, after announcing he would be dropping out. 

Polis also said it would be "flattering" to be on Harris' list of potential vice presidential picks, and added that he liked the idea of her picking a governor. 

MAJORITY OF DEMOCRATS THINK KAMALA HARRIS WOULD BE A GOOD PRESIDENT, POLL SHOWS

Gov. Jared Polis and Dana Bash

Gov. Jared Polis joined CNN's Dana Bash for an interview on Monday, July 22, 2024. (Screenshot/CNN)

"This is always decided on the top of the ticket, right? So this is going to be Trump, if he stays in and doesn‘t drop out, versus Kamala Harris. And I think we have, really, a lot going for us on our side with a powerful vision for America’s future versus taking us back to the divided days of America’s past. And I’m excited to help out however I can," Polis said. 

Asked bluntly if he would accept the nomination if Harris asked him, he said he was happy in his current position as the governor of Colorado.

"I love the job I‘m doing. You know, I love Colorado. It‘s great. Obviously, if somebody asked, I'd take a serious look at it, but my phone hasn‘t rung yet. Look, if they do the polling, and it turns out that they need a 49-year-old balding, gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they got my number," Polis said. 

Harris' campaign announced she had raked in a staggering $81 million in donations in the 24 hours since Biden dropped out and endorsed her on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a "First In The Nation" campaign rally at South Carolina State University on February 02, 2024, in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Biden announced via a letter on social media that he would be exiting the race. 

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many prominent Democrats, such as the Clintons and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have also endorsed Harris following the announcement. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.