Gov. Jared Polis blasts Trump as 'approaching 80,' can't 'get a sentence out,' after Biden drops out

Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., knocked former President Trump as the candidate "approaching 80," who "can barely get a sentence out," while discussing his support for Vice President Harris during an interview on CNN on Monday.

"The other side has a nominee that can barely get a sentence out. He’s approaching 80. He brings us back to the past. We have somebody who’s about the future of our country, who’s put criminals behind bars, who knows firsthand how to do the job. And, frankly, can identify with most Americans in a way that President Trump just never could," the governor said.

President Biden, 81, endorsed Harris to replace him at the top of the Democratic ticket on Sunday, after announcing he would be dropping out.

Polis also said it would be "flattering" to be on Harris' list of potential vice presidential picks, and added that he liked the idea of her picking a governor.

"This is always decided on the top of the ticket, right? So this is going to be Trump, if he stays in and doesn‘t drop out, versus Kamala Harris. And I think we have, really, a lot going for us on our side with a powerful vision for America’s future versus taking us back to the divided days of America’s past. And I’m excited to help out however I can," Polis said.

Asked bluntly if he would accept the nomination if Harris asked him, he said he was happy in his current position as the governor of Colorado.

"I love the job I‘m doing. You know, I love Colorado. It‘s great. Obviously, if somebody asked, I'd take a serious look at it, but my phone hasn‘t rung yet. Look, if they do the polling, and it turns out that they need a 49-year-old balding, gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they got my number," Polis said.

Harris' campaign announced she had raked in a staggering $81 million in donations in the 24 hours since Biden dropped out and endorsed her on Sunday.

Biden announced via a letter on social media that he would be exiting the race.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden said.

Many prominent Democrats, such as the Clintons and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have also endorsed Harris following the announcement.