Gov. DeSantis, more roast New York Magazine's 'Welcome to Kamalot' cover

A New York Magazine cover featuring Vice President Kamala Harris entitled "Welcome to Kamalot" was the butt of several jokes on social media on Monday.

"Welcome to Kamalot! Our new issue grapples with the two weeks that reshaped the 2024 election — and the thrill of taking a risk on Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee," the X post read, which also linked to the report.

"On the heels of President Joe Biden’s historic departure from his reelection campaign, our new issue captures the giddy, infectious, and potentially risky presidential campaign of Kamala Harris," the post continued.

Social media users ripped both the image and the message.

"The play on words is about a fictional monarch who no one under their rule also voted for," The Spectator's Stephen Miller said.

"It’s a funny play on words, but a magazine referring to an earlier media-driven myth creation about a previous Democratic president is a bit on the nose," The Washington Free Beacon's Joe Gabriel Simonson wrote.

Outlets like Not the Bee also poked fun at the cover with "Monty Python" references.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared the image and accused the media of trying to "manufacture" Harris into a candidate she's not.

"Garish and dystopian," Townhall.com writer Sarah Lee said. Several others called it "weird" and "cringe."

But some Harris supporters were inspired by the picture.

"Kamalot" - we love it!" The Democratic Coalition wrote. "Kamala Harris has energized the Democratic Party in the space of one week like nobody has ever seen."

"Since we sent our last issue to the printer, Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt, J.D. Vance joined his ticket, the Republicans crowed all week in Milwaukee about their impending victory, Joe Biden got COVID, his closest Democratic peers forced him out of the race, and Kamala Harris — with astonishing speed — wrapped up the race to succeed him," editor-in-chief David Haskell said of the new issue.

"We made an issue that grapples with all of it, plus peeks at what could be the biggest financial-political scandal of Trump’s second term, plus sends the Look Book to the nude beach at Sandy Hook, plus a lot more (including an exceedingly long, relatively low-stakes, literary-world beach read for the ages)," he added.

President Biden endorsed Harris for president after announcing he was dropping out of the race last Sunday following a poor debate performance and concerns about his health and stamina. Since the move, several media outlets have appeared to rally around the vice president and defend her from past controversies, including claims she was once appointed Biden's "border czar."

Harris was widely dubbed the "border czar" after Biden tasked her in March 2021 to address the root causes of mass migration from Central and South America. While the Biden administration has rejected the title, the term was widely used by her critics and several news organizations, until now, when she seems poised to replace Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, former President Trump's running mate, is among the Republicans who have suggested that Harris' selection as the next nominee is undemocratic because it bypasses the voters.

"That is a threat to democracy, not the Republican Party, which is fighting for democracy every single day," Vance said at an Ohio campaign rally.

The Trump campaign said Monday that Trump will debate Harris should she win the Democratic Party's nomination. The Democratic National Convention runs from August 19 through August 22.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark and Joey A. Wulfoshn contributed to this report.