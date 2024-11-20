Gov. Abbott outlines Texas' massive offer to aid Trump's deportations, fires back at 'resistance' governors

Texas has offered a massive tract of land in the Rio Grande Valley sector to aid the incoming Trump administration's mass deportation plans, but the move is inviting questions over what the space will be used for.

"Using this land for deportation purposes is just part of a multitude of strategies that we're involved in," Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, told "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday.

"One is, as we speak right now, there are more orange buoys that are being put into the Rio Grande River to deny illegal entry. The second thing is we are working to make sure that we are going after the criminals… That's why I declared Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization, so that we would be able to muster every single law enforcement tool in the state of Texas to go after them and arrest them.

"We've made hundreds of arrests of Tren de Aragua, which is working to expand across the country, but we're making it clear that Tren de Aragua made a mistake when they tried to put a foothold in the state of Texas," he continued.

‘100% ON BOARD:' BORDER STATE OFFERS TRUMP MASSIVE PLOT OF LAND TO AID MASS DEPORTATION OPERATION

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham offered the incoming administration a tract of more than 1,400 acres in Starr County.

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Buckingham wrote to Trump that her office is "fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the United States Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation’s history."

The prospect of nationwide mass deportations has not come without scrutiny, however.

Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and Boston Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu have pushed back, stating their refusal to cooperate with the effort. Los Angeles city lawmakers voted Tuesday to formally adopt a sanctuary city ordinance and prohibit any city resources or personnel to be used to help federal enforcement of immigration laws .

‘SHUT IT DOWN’: RED STATE MAKES MASSIVE LAND BUY TO RAMP UP BORDER WALL EFFORTS AMID MIGRANT SURGE

Abbott said the Democratic officials are "doubling down" on reasons their party was handed a resounding defeat in the 2024 election.

"What the Americans demanded were safe communities and to stop the illegal immigration into our country, especially of those who pose great dangers, and whether it be in Arizona, whether it be in Massachusetts or other places across the country where they're not going to be cooperating with ICE, with the borders, or with any effort to remove very dangerous criminals, they're going to see more crimes in their cities and they're going to see more losses at the ballot box because Americans are angry about this and these office holders, they have to be responding to that anger."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.