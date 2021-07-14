Gov. Abbott dubs Texas Dems 'filibustering' in DC ‘height of hypocrisy’

Texas House Democrats escaping to the capital to avoid voting on new election laws is straight-up hypocritical, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday on "Hannity."

GOV. ABBOTT: What's going on in Texas with regard to this election law we're trying to pass, as you pointed out very perfectly, we are adding hours to vote, not subtracting hours to vote. Everything we're doing is perfectly legal.

The only other thing I would add is the hypocrisy of the Democrats from Texas as well as in Washington, D.C. Because one thing that Democrats from Texas are trying to achieve in Washington, D.C., they are trying to get the United States Senate to drop their filibuster rule. Well, think about this. What the Texas Democrats are doing, they're filibustering in Texas to try to get the Washington, D.C. Democrats to stop the filibuster rule. That is the height of hypocrisy. All they want to do is complain. They want to spread false information about what the law really does. I can guarantee you… there is zero chance that the Texas law, when it does get passed, will be overturned by a court of law because what we are doing is perfectly constitutional…

We voted out of the Texas Senate today, property tax relief that the people of Texas will not get because the Democrats were not in the Texas House of Representatives. So they have a job to do and let me tell you something. Texas voters are going to be extremely angry at the Texas House members for not showing up and not doing their job. If you didn't show up and do your job, if other people who are watching your show right now did not show up and do their job, they would be losing their job or losing their pay. That is exactly what is going to happen to the members of the Texas House of Representatives.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: