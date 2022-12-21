Expand / Collapse search
Gordon Chang slams racist slur by Chinese-state propagandist who told him to 'edit' his genes

Weihua also told Chang he didn't 'deserve to look a bit like Chinese' in a racially charged tweet

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang weighs in on Fufeng, a Chinese company tied to the CCP that aims to build a business in the United States near an American military base, on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

A Chinese-state propagandist and columnist for China Daily unleashed a racist slur on Twitter against a prominent critic of the communist regime, Gordon Chang, author of "The Coming Collapse of China."

After Chang tweeted that the United States "must not rely on #China for anything," China Daily columnist Chen Weihua snapped back with a racially charged comeback.

"Right. Edit your genes. You don’t deserve to look a bit like Chinese," Weihua wrote. 

UNPRECEDENTED YEAR FOR CHINA CREATES UNCERTAIN FUTURE: ANTI-LOCKDOWN PROTESTS, PELOSI'S TAIWAN TRIP, AND MORE

Gordon Chang said the U.S. must impose costs on China in order to improve its position with the superpower.

Another China state-affiliated media personality, Shanghai Daily columnist Andy Boreham, called Chang "self-loathing." 

"Without your self-loathing attitude toward China, you would be penniless my friend," Boreham wrote. 

He is a self-described "Kiwi in China" who shares propaganda style videos in English and in Mandarin on his Twitter account.

Chang highlighted Weihua’s harassing tweet as a clear example of the racism inherent to the CCP. "Your personal attack below, @chenweihua, reveals the inherent racism of your #CCP. You are a disgrace, both to #China and to humanity."

Chang told Fox News Digital that he wasn’t especially surprised by Weihua’s attack, however — only that Weihua said it in public. "I wouldn’t be surprised if he thinks that, but I was surprised that he would write it on Twitter."  

Weihua’s words, Chang explained, are motivated by the same racialized "Han nationalism" that "pervades Chinese Communist thinking" and teaching. It’s a philosophy that equates "support for the Communist Party" with "being Chinese," he added. 

"I rebel against that. Yes, the Communist Party rules China," Chang said. "But it is not China." He continued: "I think you can be Chinese and criticize Chinese communism." 

CHINA RAMPS UP CREMATIONS AS COVID-19 CASES RISE AGAIN

File photo: A man waves the Chinese national flag as an amateur choir performs in a park in a residential neighborhood in Beijing, China February 28, 2017. (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Chang told Fox Digital that he was calling for the U.S. to stop depending on China for basic pharmaceuticals like Ibuprofen. "The shortage of Ibuprofen" sparked the argument, he said. 

"China makes most of the world’s active pharmaceutical ingredients," Chang said, which gives the communist country leverage over other countries, like the U.S. and even Japan. 

Pfizer Inc. Advil brand ibuprofen tablets are displayed for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Pfizer is scheduled to release earnings figures on October 29. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The conclusion is clear, he said: "For things that we need, we shouldn’t be relying on China at all. We shouldn’t be relying on any country, but we certainly shouldn’t be relying on a hostile regime that has declared a ‘people’s war’ on us." 

