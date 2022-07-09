Gordon Chang: Blinken has never been as tough as he needs to be with the Chinese

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author Gordon Chang shared his insight on State Secretary Antony Blinken's meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and analyzed former President Donald Trump's tariffs on China on "The Ingraham Angle."

GORDON CHANG: Blinken has never been as tough as he's needed to be with the Chinese. The reality is, this week, China has had a frigate in Japanese territorial waters in the East China Sea around the islands of Senkakus.

They've also had their planes buzzing through Japanese airspace. In the South China Sea this week, they've had two of those large Coast Guard vessels blocking the resupply, the Philippine outpost in Second Thomas Shoal. That's the reality. It's military force that the Chinese are using. And when Wang Yi talks about cooperation, he's lying through his teeth.

