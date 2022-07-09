Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Gordon Chang: Blinken has never been as tough as he needs to be with the Chinese

Gordon Chang talks Blinken's meeting with the Chinese foreign minister

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
When Wang Yi talks about cooperation, he’s lying through his teeth: Gordon Chang Video

When Wang Yi talks about cooperation, he’s lying through his teeth: Gordon Chang

Author of ‘Great U.S.-China Tech War’ Gordon Chang provides his insight on China and how Biden is considering cutting Trump’s tariffs on the country on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author Gordon Chang shared his insight on State Secretary Antony Blinken's meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and analyzed former President Donald Trump's tariffs on China on "The Ingraham Angle."

GORDON CHANG: Blinken has never been as tough as he's needed to be with the Chinese. The reality is, this week, China has had a frigate in Japanese territorial waters in the East China Sea around the islands of Senkakus. 

LAURA INGRAHAM: THE WHEELS ARE SLOWLY COMING OFF THE GLOBALIZATION TRAIN

They've also had their planes buzzing through Japanese airspace. In the South China Sea this week, they've had two of those large Coast Guard vessels blocking the resupply, the Philippine outpost in Second Thomas Shoal. That's the reality. It's military force that the Chinese are using. And when Wang Yi talks about cooperation, he's lying through his teeth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Now: Blinken meeting with Chinese foreign minister Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.