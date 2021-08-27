Gold Star father sends message to Biden: You are culpable, stop blaming others

Gold Star father Craig Gross offered condolences and support for the families of the service members who were killed in the Kabul bombings. In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Gross - whose son U.S. Army Cpl. Frank Robert Gross was killed in Afghanistan - demanded justice and called on President Biden to take responsibility for the lives lost, saying, "you are culpable."

CRAIG GROSS: I just want the families to know that we are here for you. We have been through what you're going to go through, and it doesn't end. There is no such thing as closure with this with Gold Star families. And yesterday was a day that basically opened up a lot of wounds for us Gold Star families. We all remember that knock at the door. We all remember when our Blue Star became a Gold Star. And my heart goes out to the 13 families that are going to have to endure a tremendous amount of grief literally for the rest of their lives.

My message to the president of the United States of America is this: Mr. President, I will continue to pray for you. I will continue to pray for your administration – that somehow you will find the wisdom from God to get us out of this horrific mess that, Mr. President, you have gotten us into. And please quit blaming this on the former president of the United States of America. You are culpable. You alone. The buck stops at your desk. And I would wish that you would quit blaming this on other people, take the responsibility, quit passing the buck and get on with your job and do what we hired you to do. We do not work for you, Mr. President. You work for us. And as Americans, we demand that justice be done and that the right thing be done. And we know what that is, and you know what it is.

