Glenn Greenwald accuses ‘monopolistic’ tech giants of working with governments to censor free speech

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald joined "Fox News Primetime" Monday to shed light on Big Tech’s mission to purge the internet of anyone "dissenting from their orthodoxies."

GREENWALD: I’m against censorship in all cases. But if you have a government that’s censoring and is democratically accountable you can vote those people out of office and influence what they’re doing. Tech corporations have no democratic accountability at all, they can do whatever they want. Because they are monopolistic entities they are starting to control and police our public discourse. The other aspect I think is very alarming is it’s oftentimes not even these corporations like Facebook and Twitter and Google that are doing it, they’re doing it at the behest of governments. They there are now Democratic Party hearings all the time demanding they censor more. Other governments around the world insisting that dissidence in their country be silenced. It’s really like a union between state and corporate power trying to police and control the Internet which was supposed to be this innovation that liberated us all from centralized control.

