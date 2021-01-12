Glenn Greenwald blasts 'dangerous irony' of Twitter warning Ugandans of censorship ahead of elections

Investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald blasted Twitter on Tuesday for what he called a darkly hypocritical warning to Ugandans ahead of the African nation's presidential and parliamentary elections later this week.

"I do think that the tweet to which that alludes and that you were alluding to in your opening is an event that we need to pause and think about, because to me, it was one of the most alarming events to take place in American politics in the last decade," Greenwald told "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"In the weeks leading up to the 2020 election, Twitter and Facebook united to ban any discussion of reporting by the nation's oldest newspaper, the New York Post, about documents regarding the Biden family [and] the front-runner for the president of the United States that everyone acknowledges were completely authentic," he continued.

"They simply censored any ability to disseminate discussion or reporting about the leading presidential candidate, whom they wanted to win," Greenwald went on. "In other words, [they were] doing exactly that which they are now lecturing the Ugandans that you can't do without violating the spirit of the open Internet and attacking democracy itself."

According to Greenwald, "the really sick, dark and dangerous irony is that they themselves are leading the way ... in doing exactly that which they are lecturing other countries that they can't do."

The co-founder of The Intercept noted that world leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, both of whom have butted heads with Trump, have come out to echo the warnings about Big Tech censorship.

Greenwald went on to argue that further proof of Big Tech's hypocrisy can be seen in the fact that none of the first dozen people arrested by the FBI in connection with Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol were active users of Parler, the social media platform that was effectively kicked off the Internet by Amazon Web Services over the weekend.

"The overwhelming amount of planning for that event, the overwhelming amount of advocacy for people to go there and have breached the Capitol," he contended, "was done on Facebook and on YouTube and on Twitter."