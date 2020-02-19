Geraldo Rivera urges Trump to 'speak with compassion' about Hispanic voters, says Hispanic vote 'up for grabs'

Geraldo Rivera appeared on "The Five" Wednesday and said President Trump should reach out to Hispanic voters, saying the Hispanic vote is "up for grabs" and that Trump could win them over.

"In terms of the Hispanic vote, I think that this is a vote that's up for grabs," he said. "The president has, in his harsh language about immigration, left an opening for the Democrats to expand that base. I urge him -- I talked to him personally -- speak with compassion about this population."

AMY KLOBUCHAR: 5 THINGS TO KNOW

Rivera was reacting to Democratic candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., facing criticism after she told Nevada's largest immigrant organization this week that her Spanish name in fourth grade was "Elena."

"When I took Spanish in fourth grade, my name was Elena. They gave me the name -- 'me llamo Elena' [my name is Elena] -- because I couldn't roll my r's very well," she told the Las Vegas Culinary Workers Union on Tuesday.

The Fox News correspondent-at-large laughed off Klobuchar's attempt at Spanish and agreed that "Hispandering" was a good term for what the senator did, before he said Trump should reach out to Hispanics and soften his approach with them.

"These people could be Republicans, as George W. Bush famously said. So I want the president to be much more expansive and much kinder when it comes to that whole border issue," he said.

Rivera continued: "You can build a damn wall. I don't care about the wall as long as there is going to be a big door. As he says, there's gonna be a big door. I think that the president now has a historic opportunity to expand the Republican Party in a way that we have not seen since Ronald Reagan in the second term."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And he can do it. He's just, just the guy to do it," Rivera added. "I see him working it in the African-American community."

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.