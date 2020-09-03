Geraldo blasts Cuomo's 'hissy fit' against Trump: Governor scrambling to deflect COVID 'blame'

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said Thursday that New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's pointed remarks toward President Trump were irresponsible and "embarrassing."

On Wednesday, Cuomo arranged a press briefing to fire back at Trump for considering withholding federal funding from states and cities the White House considers "anarchist jurisdictions" that see spikes in crime or added restrictions on policing.

“He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City,” Cuomo said. “Forget bodyguards, he'd better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the streets in New York. He is persona non grata in New York City, and I think he knows that ... The best thing he did for New York City was leave. Let him go to Florida [and] be careful not to get COVID."

On "Bill Hemmer Reports," Rivera said the 62-year-old Democrat wrongfully accused Trump of being "the cause of COVID in New York" and said that a governor addressing a president in such a manner is "profoundly disrespectful and horrifying."

"At a superficial level, it's just macho posturing between two tough guys from the borough of Queens," Rivera said, noting that the Cuomos and the Trumps are both prominent families from the city's easternmost borough.

"I'm so embarrassed for Governor Cuomo that he would sink to that level. I can only assume that he's being so defensive about the COVID epidemic that killed so many New Yorkers because he's under fire for allowing infected people to get put in ... nursing homes from whence they came, bringing the infection with them, spreading the infection in the nursing home and adding to the death toll."

Rivera further added that his latest comments are a complete reversal of the praise he heaped on Trump in the worst days of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Cuomo declared "kudos where kudos are due" and that the White House "responded very quickly" to the spike in COVID infections in the Empire State.

"He is ready, willing and able to help," Cuomo said during another press conference.

On Thursday, Rivera said it appears Cuomo simply wants to be able to blame the president so that the spotlight is not shown on himself.

"He's keen on making sure that historians put the blame on someplace other than Albany," he said. "He'd prefer it to be squarely in the lap of the president of the United States."

He compared Cuomo's remarks to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ordering "Black Lives Matter" be stenciled onto Fifth Avenue outside of Trump Tower.

"It's so low-ball ... that I can't believe the capital of the world is being led by two men that are having hissy fits," he said.