In the aftermath of Laken Riley’s murder allegedly committed by an illegal immigrant, migrants in Georgia believe they may face the brunt of political backlash.

Riley’s body was discovered on Feb. 22 on the University of Georgia campus after reportedly taking a morning run the previous day. Venezuelan national Jose Antonio Ibarra has since been charged with the felonies of malice murder, murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another, as well as the misdemeanor of physically hindering a 911 call, according to the affidavit filed on Feb. 23.

Riley’s murder has sparked a national debate on border security with many blaming President Biden’s failure to secure the border as a contributor in her death.

This debate has concerned migrants in Athens, Georgia, where the murder took place, who fear legal and personal repercussions.

"There’s a lot of uncertainty about what’s going to happen in the short term," Venezuelan migrant Klinsman Torres told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I don’t think this is going to end well for us."

Torres insisted "it’s not fair" for Ibarra’s actions to implicate the entire Venezuelan community in Georgia.

"We have to make a positive difference. Wherever we work, wherever we go, we have to make a positive difference and show we are determined. Unfortunately, there’s some people who come who don’t do that, and they tarnish our image," Torres said. "Anyone who comes here to do bad things, what they are doing is closing the doors to lots of people who also want to come over, and try to find new opportunities for a better life here."

Gigi Pedraza, who leads the Latino Community Fund Georgia, also voiced concerns over the "safety" of the Latino community over the growing "narrative" against illegal immigration.

"I think we were all shocked and just devastated by the murder," Pedraza said. "But quite frankly, we have also been devastated by the narrative that immediately started trying to blame an entire ethnic group. It is disingenuous… And we are also really concerned for the safety of our community members."

Georgia State Director of CASA in Action Luis Zaldivar stated that his group will be engaging with local officials to prevent any actions caused by political pressure.

"Working on the field this year will be particularly challenging because the few allies we have can hide and yield to the pressure of both parties trying to score political points," Zaldivar said. "We are going to move forward with our advocacy at counties and municipal level, where the contributions of immigrant communities are so clear to local officials they cannot hide it."

In the meantime, Torres argued that most Venezuelans work hard and support their new home.

"We should be taking advantage of this amazing opportunity that this country has given us," Torres said. "For a lot of people, we Venezuelans are really blessed…Right now this is our home, and we need to contribute to this country the way so many of us have been doing."

