Georgia lawmaker proposes paying teachers $10K to carry guns in school: ‘Better than no options’

A proposal under consideration in the Georgia legislature would pay teachers thousands of dollars a year to carry guns at school in an effort to make schools safer, according to supporters, but critics believe the move could make classrooms potentially more dangerous.

Georgia Republican State Senator Clint Dixon introduced the bill in the state House, which would give teachers the $10,000 stipend if they voluntarily took a firearms course and carried a gun in school, according to a report by Fox 5 in Atlanta.

Before teachers could carry a firearm, school systems would have to approve a gun-training program under the bill. In addition, it would be up to local school boards to decide if they want their teachers to participate in the program.

The move is supported by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who argued the legislation would make schools safer, according to Fox 5. He said he would also push for more funding for public safety officers.

"Well I think anytime you have trained individuals that can jump into--at a moment's notice when you do have bad actors that want to unfortunately harm children-- it’s better than no options whatsoever," Jones said Wednesday, according to 11 Alive.

After the Parkland, Florida school massacre, Georgia lawmakers authorized local school boards to arm their teachers and other employees at the expense of the school district, which most have declined to do.

Many against the bill, including some parents, don't think individuals should carry handguns in a school setting.

"Even if you take all the courses that you need to take and safety and everything it’s still the individual’s decision when something happens how to handle things," Willgina Montgomery, whose son is in the eleventh grade at Midtown High School in Atlanta, told Fox 5. "And you can’t say a class will teach you that."

"You might think something is threatening to you, and it might not be threatening, and you kill a student," Montgomery added. "Then what? And you kill my child. Then what?"

A teacher and baseball coach in the state, Jordan Tarver, said he supports the bill as long as the right educators are properly trained.

"We need it," Tarver said. "It definitely would improve school safety. If it’s in the hands of the right people. I think it can all help school safety."

Lawmakers, such as U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, a Democrat who serves Georgia 7th District, said in a statement that the state's teachers shouldn't be armed with guns, instead she said the focus should be on providing books and supplies.

"For too long, they have been forced to purchase school supplies with their own money," she said. "Instead of listening, Burt Jones is furthering his extremist agenda at the expense of our kids."

