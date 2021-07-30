George P. Bush reacts to former President Trump endorsing his opponent in Texas AG race

Texas land commissioner George Prescott Bush said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that he will continue to support former President Trump even after Trump endorsed his election opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Trump announced that he would endorse Paxton in the Republican primary for Texas Attorney General over Bush, who is the son of former presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

"I continue to be a supporter of the president and of America First policy, and I'll continue to fight for that as land commissioner and hopefully as attorney general. But the reality is here that Ken misled the president," George P. Bush said on Wednesday.

Bush charged that Paxton "has deceived the people of Texas multiple times," pointing to the FBI looking into "bribery and corruption charges."

"So we're going to have a year-long campaign where Texans will have a chance to examine both of our records. And I think the truth will bear it out. And Texans will choose somebody that can promote America First policies in a way without baggage and without criminality affecting my daily practice," Bush argued, pointing to other past legal issues for Paxton.

​​ TRUMP ENDORSES KEN PAXTON OVER GEORGE P. BUSH FOR TEXAS AG

Trump said Paxton, who is currently serving as the state’s AG, has been fighting for Americans against both the "radical left" and "unsuspecting RINOs (Republicans in name only)" who are "destroying" the country. He also cited Paxton’s approach to crime, border security, election integrity and the Second Amendment as reasons behind his endorsement decision.

"It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again," Trump said. "Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!"

Paxton said he was honored to receive the endorsement.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Although Paxton was endorsed over him by Trump, Bush said he’ll continue to "reach out to his supporters and support the former commander-in-chief's policies.

The aspiring attorney general was endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council.

"I mean, they've got their hands full and they've entrusted me along with a lot of other law enforcement officials and leaders in our state. So I'm proud of the campaign we're building. It's going to be grassroots and we're going to promote America first and move forward."

Fox News' Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.