Gayle King pushes back at Pelosi's 'egregious' rhetoric after speaker slammed Trump's 'henchmen'

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King delivered a scolding of sorts to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Friday over what King called Pelosi's "egregious" attacks against President Trump and his administration.

King pressed Pelosi on her statements that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden should not debate President Trump. The speaker stood behind her remarks, but stressed that she expected the former vice president ot be "excellent" in the three one-on-one showdowns.

"The president has no fidelity to fact or truth and actually, in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States," Pelosi said. "He and his henchmen are a danger, with their comments, are a danger to our democracy. So I didn't want to give him -- why bother? He doesn't tell the truth, he isn't committed to the Constitution-"

"But Speaker Pelosi, that's what people say is the problem," King interjected. "Your language, to some, is just as egregious as what they're saying. By calling the president's people 'henchmen', some could say that's just as insulting as what he's saying about you."

"Well, I don't care what he has to say about me," Pelosi smirked. "Every knock from him is a boost [for] me. If he wants to help me raise money, he can keep knocking me. But I'm speaking truth."

She continued, "Our Constitution is at the mercy of people who have no allegiance to the Constitution of the United States. They have repeatedly demonstrated [that]. Now that the president has said what he said-"

"But even the Republicans are coming out and saying there will be a transition to power," King told the speaker.