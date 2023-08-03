Garland in 'grave danger' of obstruction of justice charge for targeting Trump, Newt Gingrich says

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told "America's Newsroom" Thursday he believes Attorney General Merrick Garland is in danger of facing charges of his own for "directing" special counsel Jack Smith's "disgustingly political" assault on former President Donald Trump.

INDICTMENT OF DONALD TRUMP IS A 'TERRIBLY TRAGIC DAY' AND SHOWS SPEECH IS NOW 'CRIMINALIZED': TRUMP ATTORNEY

NEWT GINGRICH: Look, we have never seen a major political figure as routinely and methodically assaulted as Donald Trump. It's a sign of how desperate the establishment is. They are terrified that if he's still standing and in October of 2024, he is going to become the president. And, of course, if he does become the president, all of these people are in jeopardy. Remember, Watergate led to 46 people being convicted. The only Cabinet officer ever to go to jail was Attorney General John Mitchell for obstruction of justice. And I am absolutely certain that the current attorney general, Merrick Garland, is in grave danger of being charged with obstruction of justice and with having destroyed the system. And I think the Congress, frankly, should be right now subpoenaing all the documents between Smith and Garland, because I think Garland's been directing this. I think the timing is weird. As you know, the other night, "Jesse Watters Primetime" put up a chart that showed something happens to Hunter, the next two or three days, something happens to Trump. Something happens to Hunter, the next two or three days, something happens to Trump. I mean, this is so blatantly, disgustingly political. And it has no business being in the Department of Justice.

Legal experts are criticizing Smith for his latest indictment against Trump for accusing the former president of spreading disinformation and other activities protected by the First Amendment.

Trump was indicted out of Smith’s investigation related to 2020 election interference and the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, and is facing charges such as conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

"The most jarring thing about this indictment is it basically just accuses him of disinformation — this is a disinformation indictment," said legal scholar Jonathan Turley, a professor of public interest law at George Washington University and a Fox News contributor.

"It said [Trump] was spreading falsehoods, that [he] was undermining integrity of the election — that is all part of the First Amendment," Turley said. "And I think that courts will look skeptically."

