Frustrated CNN host threatens to cut off heated interview with GOP lawmaker on border security: 'May I speak?'

'Ma’am, may I please speak… If you won’t let me speak, I’m going to cut the interview off,' Keilar told Rep. Van Duyne

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
CNN anchor Brianna Keilar and Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, got into a heated exchange over U.S. southern border security this week that had the anchor threatening to cut the interview out of frustration.

Keilar sparred with Van Duyne over the lawmaker's efforts to compel President Biden to enforce existing border law. 

The tension between the two women peaked as Van Duyne insisted that the Biden administration is ignoring border security and Americans are dying because of it, especially due to the amount of fentanyl coming across the border. 

NY SHERIFF SOUNDS ALARM ON MIGRANTS CROSSING CANADA BORDER, WARNS CARTELS 'THRIVE IN OUR VERY OWN BACKYARDS'

Keilar sparring with Van Duyne

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar sparred with Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, about U.S. southern border security on Tuesday. 

"Enforcing our laws work. What we have seen is the exact opposite under this administration. And you have seen people dying," Van Duyne said. 

Keilar responded by claiming illegal immigrants commit fewer crimes than natural-born Americans in Texas.

"First off, illegal immigrants’ criminal conviction rate is 45% below that of native-born Americans in your state, just to be clear. When you raise the specter of ‘they create so many crimes,' they‘re convicted' – I mean, when it comes to violent crimes, property crimes, homicides, sex crimes – you‘ve talked in the past about rapes. The numbers just don‘t support that," she said. 

"So your argument is…" Van Duyne tried to interject, before Keilar tried to change topics.

"Let’s focus on catch and release," Keilar said. "Can we focus on catch and release, because I do think–"

Van Duyne interjected with a comment that appeared to annoy the host. 

"You brought up the question. I just want to make sure we’re responding. It sounds like you’re defending – it sounds like you are defending those immigrants who are here illegally that were beating our police officers," the Texas lawmaker said, referring to the migrants who recently assaulted NYPD officers.

CBP MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS ALREADY EXCEED 1 MILLION SINCE OCTOBER

Texas border, migrants

Immigrants wait to be processed at a U.S. Border Patrol transit center after they crossed the border from Mexico on December 20, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. A late-year surge of migrants crossing the U.S.southern border has overwhelmed U.S. immigration officials.  (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

"No, excuse me. Did I – I did not say that," Keilar said. "Ma’am, I absolutely do not think that is okay and anyone watching that video, I think, should look at that and absolutely say that’s not okay. So, I think you’re really misunderstanding where I’m coming from."

The discussion pivoted to the bipartisan Senate bill that Republicans squashed last week. Keilar argued the bill would have helped lower the numbers of illegals released into the country after being detained for crossing the border. 

"No, it actually wouldn’t have," Van Duyne immediately interrupted. "It would have allowed 5,000 people into our country a day, which is five times as much as was coming through during the Trump administration."

By this point, Keilar had enough.

"Ma’am, may I please speak… If you won’t let me speak, I’m going to cut the interview off. And I will let you speak in finished sentences. Okay, and please give me that respect as well," she said. 

"Thank you very much," Van Duyne replied.

The interview continued with minimal interruptions.

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 