Frustrated CNN host threatens to cut off heated interview with GOP lawmaker on border security: 'May I speak?'

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar and Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, got into a heated exchange over border security on Tuesday that had the host threatening to cut the interview out of frustration.

Keilar sparred with Van Duyne over the lawmaker's efforts to compel President Biden to enforce existing border law.

The tension between the two women peaked as Van Duyne insisted that the Biden administration is ignoring border security and Americans are dying because of it, especially due to the amount of fentanyl coming across the border.

NY SHERIFF SOUNDS ALARM ON MIGRANTS CROSSING CANADA BORDER, WARNS CARTELS 'THRIVE IN OUR VERY OWN BACKYARDS'

"Enforcing our laws work. What we have seen is the exact opposite under this administration. And you have seen people dying," Van Duyne said.

Keilar responded by claiming illegal immigrants commit fewer crimes than natural-born Americans in Texas.

"First off, illegal immigrants’ criminal conviction rate is 45% below that of native-born Americans in your state, just to be clear. When you raise the specter of ‘they create so many crimes,' they‘re convicted' – I mean, when it comes to violent crimes, property crimes, homicides, sex crimes – you‘ve talked in the past about rapes. The numbers just don‘t support that," she said.

"So your argument is…" Van Duyne tried to interject, before Keilar tried to change topics.

"Let’s focus on catch and release," Keilar said. "Can we focus on catch and release, because I do think–"

Van Duyne interjected with a comment that appeared to annoy the host.

"You brought up the question. I just want to make sure we’re responding. It sounds like you’re defending – it sounds like you are defending those immigrants who are here illegally that were beating our police officers," the Texas lawmaker said, referring to the migrants who recently assaulted NYPD officers.

CBP MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS ALREADY EXCEED 1 MILLION SINCE OCTOBER

"No, excuse me. Did I – I did not say that," Keilar said. "Ma’am, I absolutely do not think that is okay and anyone watching that video, I think, should look at that and absolutely say that’s not okay. So, I think you’re really misunderstanding where I’m coming from."

The discussion pivoted to the bipartisan Senate bill that Republicans squashed last week. Keilar argued the bill would have helped lower the numbers of illegals released into the country after being detained for crossing the border.

"No, it actually wouldn’t have," Van Duyne immediately interrupted. "It would have allowed 5,000 people into our country a day, which is five times as much as was coming through during the Trump administration."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By this point, Keilar had enough.

"Ma’am, may I please speak… If you won’t let me speak, I’m going to cut the interview off. And I will let you speak in finished sentences. Okay, and please give me that respect as well," she said.

"Thank you very much," Van Duyne replied.

The interview continued with minimal interruptions.