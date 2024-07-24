Fox News viewership surges following Trump-Biden debate, trouncing all news networks during historic election

Fox News Channel has seen a dramatic surge in viewership following last month's presidential debate, trouncing all other news networks as the dramatic 2024 election cycle unfolds.

From the June 27 debate through July 21, Fox News averaged a whopping four million total weeknight primetime viewers, crushing MSNBC and CNN's viewership combined. MSNBC averaged just 1.3 million viewers during that same time period while CNN trailed with only 1.1 million viewers.

Fox News also bested the primetime viewership of the broadcast networks, which historically have larger audiences than cable options. NBC averaged three million total viewers during the same time period, while ABC averaged 2.6 million viewers and CBS averaged 2.3 million viewers.

Additionally, Fox News crushed its cable rivals among viewers in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54. Fox News averaged 583,000 weeknight primetime viewers in the key demo, while CNN landed just an average of 311,000 demo viewers and MSNBC struggled with a dismal average of only 141,000.

Fox News maintained its dominance when including its weekend primetime viewership, averaging 3.6 million viewers for the entire week as breaking news occurred to beat MSNBC and CNN combined in that category, too.

Fox News has become the country's most-watched news network since the CNN Presidential debate, where President Biden's disastrous debate performance shocked the nation and ultimately led to his exit from the 2024 race.

Also occurring since the debate was the assassination attempt of former President Trump, the RNC convention in Milwaukee where Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, was selected as Trump's running mate and Vice President Kamala Harris was swiftly made the presumptive Democratic nominee.

FOX News Media sent formal letters to both the Trump and Harris campaigns proposing its own debate in September.

"Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee, FOX News Media is amending our proposal for a debate this cycle. Given the race has changed, we’d like to request the opportunity to host a Presidential Debate between VP Harris and former President Trump," the letters sent to each campaign, signed by FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace and FOX News Vice President of Politics Jessica Loker, stated Wednesday.

"We propose to host the debate in the state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 17, just as early voting is getting underway there and in other key battlegrounds. We are open to discussion on the exact date, format and location – with or without an audience," Wallace and Loker continued. "Again, we believe Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the faces of our political coverage, are the best choices to moderate."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.