Fox News' streak atop all of cable reaches 20 straight weeks

Fox News Channel has been the most-watched network in all of basic cable for 20 consecutive weeks.

Fox News averaged 1.2 million total day viewers to lead all of basic cable from June 28 through July 4, while MSNBC finished second with an average of 851,000 viewers.

CNN SCOLDS CRITICS OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY, SAYS CONCERNED PARENTS DON’T UNDERSTAND WHAT IT IS

The NBA playoffs-heavy TNT averaged 2.21 million primetime viewers to narrowly edge Fox News’ 2.2 million from 8-11 p.m., while ESPN, MSNBC and HGTV rounded out the top five. CNN’s struggling primetime lineup of Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon settled for only 982,000 average viewers to finish sixth.

Fox News easily topped both CNN and MSNBC among the key demographic of adults age 25-54 in both total day and primetime measurables.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" finished the week as the most-watched show on cable news, averaging 3.1 million viewers and 515,000 viewers among the demographic most coveted by advertisers.

"Hannity" had the most-watched non-sports telecast of the week when 3.5 million viewers tuned in on June 30 when former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined the program.

"Fox & Friends" averaged 1.2 million viewers while CNN’s "New Day" managed only 489,000 average viewers. As a result, "Fox & Friends" has now doubled CNN’s morning-show audience since "New Day" relaunched with liberal co-host Brianna Keilar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Five," "Fox News Primetime" and "Gutfeld!" were also among the Fox News programs to dominate their timeslots. The network’s newest weekend offerings, "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" and "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" both helped Fox News maintain the top spot. Bongino averaged 1.3 million viewers and 199,000 in the key demo to beat CNN and MSNBC combined in both categories, while Gowdy’s program averaged 1.2 million viewers and 138,000 among the demo to triple MSNBC in both categories.

"MediaBuzz" with Howard Kurtz averaged 1.1 million viewers to thump CNN’s "Reliable Sources" with Brian Stelter as CNN’s left-wing media program has now failed to draw one million viewers for 14-straight weeks.

All data is courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.