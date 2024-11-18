FOX News Media’s ‘All-American Christmas Tree Lighting’ set for Friday on ‘The Five’

FOX News Media will present its fifth annual "All-American Christmas Tree Lighting" on Friday at 5 p.m. ET during a special edition of "The Five."

"The Five" co-hosts Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Harold Ford Jr. and Jesse Watters will light the tree on FOX Square outside the network’s New York City headquarters. The 50-foot tree will be decorated with 18,000 ornaments and 340,000 warm white, true white and red lights.

The tree, made by holiday lighting and display company American Christmas based in Mt. Vernon, New York, has a six-foot tall dove topper with 4,800 embedded lights. The event will also feature a live performance from American singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, and "The Five" co-hosts will discuss their favorite holiday memories and traditions in front of a live audience.

BEHIND THE SCENES AT THE ALL-AMERICAN CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

Fox News chief religion correspondent Lauren Green will introduce Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Reverend Jacques DeGraff, who will speak on the importance of the holiday season, while Rabbi Haskel Lookstein and Franklin Graham will each share a message of hope for the season during the special edition of "The Five."

FOX News Media is once again partnering with the First Responders Children’s Foundation (1STRCF), which provides financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty, as well as families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances. It will also highlight families aided by the foundation.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL FINISHES ELECTION WEEK AS MOST-WATCHED NETWORK IN ALL OF TV

"The Five" co-hosts will speak to 1STRCF executives, joined by Fox senior meteorologist Janice Dean, whose husband is a first responder. Viewers will also see a holiday performance from High Point University’s (HPU) Chapel Choir from North Carolina’s largest Christmas tree.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, High Point University has raised over $30,000 and donated water, blankets and other goods to their neighboring towns affected by the storm in Western North Carolina.

"The Five" is regularly among the highest-rated programs in cable and recently finished October as the most-watched show on cable news, averaging 3.6 million total viewers. During election week, "The Five" averaged 5.3 million total viewers and 726,000 among the advertiser-coveted demo of adults ages 25-54 to finish as the No. 1 show in all of television.