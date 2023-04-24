Expand / Collapse search
FOX News Media, Tucker Carlson part ways

'We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,' a FOX News Media spokesperson said

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, the network announced on Monday. 

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," a FOX News Media spokesperson said in a statement. 

An interim program, "Fox News Tonight," will air at 8 p.m. ET until a permanent replacement for Carlson is named. "Fox News Tonight" will be hosted by a rotation of various Fox News personalities. 

The last edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" aired on Friday, April 21. The show began airing in 2016.

Before the launch of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Carlson was co-host of "FOX & Friends Weekend" from 2012 through 2016. 

Carlson previously served as an MSNBC host from 2005-2008 and also appeared on CNN earlier in his career. He founded The Daily Caller in 2010, but sold his stake in the political news website in 2020. 

This is a developing story, more to come… 

