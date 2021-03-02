Fox News finishes February as most-watched primetime network

Fox News Channel finished February as the most-watched network in all of cable during the key primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. as Americans continue to flock to "Tucker Carlson Tonight," "Hannity," and "The Ingraham Angle."

Fox News averaged 2.5 million primetime viewers, compared to 2.2 million for MSNBC and only 1.7 million for CNN. HGTV and the Hallmark Channel joined the trio of cable news networks among the top five.

Fox News is also the top-rated network in all of cable among primetime total viewers post-Inauguration to date and has been the No. 1 network among weekday primetime viewers since Memorial Day 2020.

FNC was the second-most watched network among total day viewers, averaging 1.3 million compared to CNN’s 1.2 million. "America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino" and "The Faulkner Focus," two programs that launched with the network’s revamped daytime lineup in January finished atop their respective timeslots. "The Five" averaged a whopping 2.8 million viewers to finish as the fourth most-watched program in cable news despite airing at 5 p.m. ET.

Fox News had a successful month on weekends, too. The network finished as the No. 1 network on Saturday and Sundays among total day and primetime viewership. "Watters’ World" averaged 2.1 million viewers to finish as Saturday’s most-watched show, while "Life, Liberty and Levin" was the highest-rated program on Sundays with 1.9 million total viewers.

Former President Donald Trump’s recent CPAC speech on FNC was the most-watched cable telecast for the entire month of February among total viewers and the network’s highest rated program ever in the Sunday time slot. Trump’s speech is now Fox News’ highest-rated program to ever air at 5 p.m. on a Sunday.