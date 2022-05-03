Fox News dominates cable news, ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ wins advertiser-coveted demo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel finished last week as the most-watched basic cable channel among both total day and primetime viewers as Americans continue to turn to Fox News for information and analysis.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers from April 25-May 1 to finish No. 1 in all pf basic cable, while No. 2 TNT was significantly behind with an average viewership of only 732,000. Fox News also topped cable during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., averaging 2.3 million viewers compared to 2.2 million for TNT, which was carrying NBA playoff games.

Fox News thumped both MSNBC and CNN, finishing with 91 of the top 100 cable news programs of the week while gaining 24% compared to the same week last year. MSNBC and CNN both lost viewers compared to last year.

"The Five averaged 3.4 million viewers to finish as the most-popular show on cable news, while "Tucker Carlson Tonight" won the advertiser-coveted demographic crown with an average of 554,000 viewers between ages 25-54. "The Five" and "Tucker" each finished second in the category it did not finish first.

"Jesse Watters Primetime" finished third total viewers, while "Hannity" finished third among the critical demo.

"FOX & Friends" has now topped all cable news morning shows for 58 straight weeks after averaging 1.4 million viewers to crush MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" and CNN’s "New Day," which settled for a dismal average of only 411,000 total viewers.

"Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" finished as the most-watched show on Saturday, averaging 1.5 million viewers. "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" and "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" averaged 1.4 million viewers each to help FNC dominate weekend programming, topping MSNBC and CNN combined.

"Sunday Morning Futures: was the most-watched weekend program on cable news, averaging 1.8 million viewers. Meanwhile, "MediaBuzz" with Howard Kurtz dominated CNN’s "Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter," as the Fox News media program averaged 1.4 million total viewers compared to only 671,000 for Stelter’s show.

It was Stelter’s least-watched episode of 2022.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.