Fox News Digital tops CNN in key measurables during second quarter

Fox News Digital dominated June to finish the second quarter of 2021 ahead of CNN in both multiplatform total minutes and multiplatform views.

Fox News Digital accumulated 9.9 billion multiplatform total minutes during the second quarter, while CNN.com settled for eight billion. Both news brands lost minutes compared to Q2 of 2020 when the early months of the coronavirus pandemic dominated the news cycle amid an election year, but CNN was down 47 percent compared to only a 26-percent drop for Fox News.

Fox News Digital delivered 4.7 billion multiplatform views during the quarter, compared to 4.6 billion for CNN’s website. Fox News shed 18 percent of its total views compared to last year while CNN lost a whopping 42 percent.

During the month of June alone, Fox News Digital had 2.9 billion multiplatform minutes to beat CNN for the fourth consecutive month. Fox finished atop the news competitive set, also beating NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com and USAToday.com in the category.

Fox News’ mobile app drove nearly seven million of Fox News Digital’s 83 million-plus multiplatform unique visitors. Fox News Digital also delivered over 1.5 billion total multiplatform views during June to beat CNN in that category, too.

CNN also finished well behind Fox News Channel on the air, as FNC averaged 1.2 million viewers to finish the second quarter as the most-watched network in all of basic cable. FNC has been the most-watched cable news network for 78 straight quarters and has finished atop all of basic cable for six consecutive quarters, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News has also now been the most engaged news brand across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for 82 straight months, according to Socialbakers. It was the top news outlet in YouTube video views with over 232 million.

All data courtesy of Comscore unless otherwise noted.