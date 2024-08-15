Fox News to air special programming from Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Fox News Channel will present special programming surrounding the 2024 Democratic National Convention from Chicago.

The biggest names in the Democratic Party will be center stage nearly a month after President Biden’s blockbuster announcement that he was suspending his re-election bid and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden, former Presidents Obama and Clinton and former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton are among the expected speakers.

Shannon Bream will anchor "FOX News Sunday" from the Windy City, and Fox News Channel is airing a slew of its most popular weekday programs Sunday on the eve of the convention.

"American’s Newsroom" with Bell Hemmer and Dana Perino, "Outnumbered," America Reports," "The Story with Martha MacCallum," "Special Report" with Bret Baier, "The Ingraham Angle," "Jesse Watters Primetime" and "Hannity" will all broadcast live on Sunday.

Starting Monday, Fox News will offer a nightly hour-long special "FOX News Democracy 2024: The Democratic National Convention" anchored by Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier every night through Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

MacCallum and Baier will be joined by a rotating team of commentators and hosts, including chief political analyst Brit Hume, senior political analyst Juan Williams, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy, FOX News Radio’s Guy Benson, "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany, "The Five" co-hosts Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr. along with contributors Kellyanne Conway, Karl Rove, Charlie Hurt, Katie Pavlich, Marie Harf, Marc Thiessen, Mary Katharine Ham and Robert Wolf.

Once FOX News Democracy 2024: The Democratic National Convention" wraps up each night, "Gutfeld!" will air at 11 p.m. ET throughout the convention, followed by a live edition of Trace Gallagher’s "FOX News @ Night."

Outside of the security perimeter, there will likely be scenes of anger and dissent – as demonstrators protesting the Biden-Harris administration's support for Israel in its nearly 11 month-long war with Hamas in Gaza are planning to take to the streets.

Fox News senior White House correspondents Jacqui Heinrich and Peter Doocy, FNC correspondents Bryan Llenas and Rich Edson and Fox Business correspondent Madison Alworth will provide additional reporting from the DNC, while Steve Harrigan and Mike Tobin will report inside and surrounding the protest zone.

FOX News Media special coverage expands beyond FNC.

Fox Business programs "Varney & Co." and "The Bottom Line" will air live from Chicago, as will FOX News Radio’s "The Guy Benson Show."

Fox News Audio’s Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal will lead live primetime coverage each night with analysis from Fox News Radio political analyst Josh Kraushaar.

Fox News Podcasts will release new convention-focused segments on "The FOX News Rundown" each morning in addition to new original episodes of "Perino on Politics," "The Bret Baier Podcast," "The Untold Story w/Martha MacCallum," "Livin’ The Bream" and "The Trey Gowdy Podcast" throughout the week.

Bream will anchor special coverage that will be made available to FOX stations each night of the convention at 10 p.m. ET.

FOX Nation will livestream "UnConventional" with rotating hosts each night at 11 p.m. ET to react to the night’s events and a livestream of DNC happenings will also be available on FOXNews.com throughout the week.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.